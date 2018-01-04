Michelle Keegan takes a tour of Elvis’ honeymoon home in LA – watch the video! The actress posted the clip on her Instagram Stories

Looks like Michelle Keegan has been enjoying her holiday in Los Angeles with husband Mark Wright, taking in a few famous locations along the way. The actress shared a video clip of Elvis' 'Honeymoon Hideaway' in Palm Springs, California on her Instagram Stories, which offers guided tours twice daily. Elvis and Priscilla Presley spent their honeymoon there after their wedding in 1967 and Elvis famously carried his new bride over the threshold singing the 'Hawaaian Wedding Song' from Blue Hawaii. He rented the house for a year from 1966 for $21,000.

Michelle appeared to be particularly taken with the property, captioning the clip 'Elvis's honeymoon home! KING." In the video, the Our Girl star films the house and gardens of the iconic house, stopping to show fans the plaque dedicated to the legendary singer. Michelle is in LA with husband Mark for a break together after being reunited at Christmas following months working apart. Mark recently joined the crew of US TV show Extra, on which he is a presenter.

Elvis' former home has a fascinating history. The house was designed by modernist architect William Krisel and built close to the foothills of Mount San Jacinto in 1962. Robert Alexander built the house and lived there with his wife, but they tragically died in a plane crash in 1965. Elvis rented the house the next year. The house has changed hands several times since then, appearing on the market once again in November 2017 for $5.9million.

The unique property sits in an acre of gardens with a swimming pool and tennis court. Inside, the house has four bedrooms and five bathrooms, with a series of circle-shaped living areas and large, glass windows and stone walls. Elvis memorabilia is said to adorn the walls inside the house. TV movies Elvis & Me and Elvis by the Presleys were filmed at the home.