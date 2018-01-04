The Beckhams enjoy 'perfect family time' on sun-soaked New Year's holiday David and Victoria have each been sharing videos from their incredible holiday

The Beckhams appear to be having the best time on their family holiday! David Beckham joined his children for a stroll along the beach at their luxurious resort in Turks and Caicos Islands on Thursday, and shared a video of the sweet moment with his fans on Instagram.

The short clip first showed Cruz walking along the sand, with the waves crashing behind him, before panning to show Brooklyn, and then Harper, who was following alongside them. David didn't add a caption, but simply placed a series of heart emojis across the video.

David and Victoria Beckham are on holiday with their four children

And Victoria didn't miss out on the fun; the fashion designer shared her own short clip of herself at a playground with Harper, where she showed off her toned legs while playing on a swing. "Having fun with Harper. Perfect family time. I love u @davidbeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #Harper," she captioned the post.

The family have been on holiday at the luxury Amanyara resort in Turks and Caicos for the past few days, and have even bumped into some famous friends during their stay – comedian David Walliams and Friends star David Schwimmer. Sharing a photo of the trio posing together on social media on Wednesday, Britain's Got Talent judge David told fans: "'The World's Sexiest Dave' competition reaches its final three." The photo immediately prompted followers to inundate the TV star with comments, even leading The Walking Dead's David Morrissey to remark: "This is a bloody disgrace. I was robbed." British comedian David Baddiel also quipped: "I gave them all a bye this year."

David and Victoria also enjoyed a spa treatment together earlier this week, however it may not have been the relaxing experience they imagined. Their couple's massage took an amusing turn when Victoria observed the masseuse walking on David's back during his treatment. "What is this man doing on my husband?!?" she captioned a photo of the masseuse standing on the back of David's legs, while holding each of the footballer's feet.