Reese Witherspoon hits the slopes with husband Jim Toth on family ski trip The actress shared photos from her holiday on Instagram

After a busy few days at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards, Reese Witherspoon is spending some quality time with her nearest and dearest. The Wild star has joined her husband Jim Toth and three children Ava, Deacon and Tennessee for a family skiing trip - and they appear to be having an amazing time!

Photos shared by Reese on Instagram Stories at the weekend showed the picturesque ski resort they had arrived at, with the actress telling fans: "Can't wait for snow!" And she couldn't resist sharing a selfie with a fun filter, adding the message: "Winter Wonderland."

STORY: See Reese Witherspoon's new hair colour

Reese Witherspoon has gone on a family holiday

Reese also posted a rare photo with her husband Jim, who she married in 2011, showing the pair looking happy as they snuggled up for a photo with the scenic mountain views behind them. The 41-year-old looked stylish in skiwear, wearing a fuchsia pink fleece, white ski jacket and mirrored aviator shades, while Jim was wrapped up in a knitted cardigan and bomber jacket. "The mountains are calling... #sundayfunday," Reese captioned the post.

It is the first holiday of the year for Reese, whose incredible trips to far-flung destinations have become the envy of her followers on social media. In 2017 the actress enjoyed several family beach holidays, along with a "girls' trip" to the Hamptons in the summer. Reese also took her son Deacon on a "wilderness holiday" in Canada, where they tried hiking and river kayaking.

MORE: Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava talks 'dream' society debut

Reese shared a rare photo with her husband Jim Toth

However, she previously admitted that she had an accident when they attempted kayaking together. "We went kayaking in this glacier water, and the water's freezing cold because it's really north in Canada, and they said 'no, there's no way you can roll this kayak because it is literally un-rollable,'" Reese recalled during an appearance on The Ellen Show. "What did I do five minutes into it? Rolled us right into the water."

Reese added: "I went straight into a tree, grabbed it, flipped the whole thing into the glacier and start screaming 'Help! Help! Deacon help!' But it was really funny. And it's a good story to tell on Ellen." Let's hope she's better on skis than a kayak!