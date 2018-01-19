Loading the player...

Inside Victoria Beckham's luxurious £15,800 a night hotel suite The fashion designer enjoyed an indulgent stay at The Ritz in Paris

Only the best for Victoria Beckham! The fashion designer enjoyed a flying visit to Paris with her husband David Beckham and their son Brooklyn on Wednesday, and couldn't resist sharing a tour of their incredible hotel suite at one of the city's most prestigious five-star hotels, The Ritz, on Instagram Stories. "Check out my room!!" she excitedly captioned a short clip which showcased the suite in all its glory.

"This room is incredible... how amazing," she said, panning past the double bed, chaise longue and seating area within the room. Victoria went on to showcase an ornate gold tap in the shape of a swan in the bathroom, commenting: "Never seen such a jazzy tap!"

Victoria Beckham shared a video from inside her hotel suite on Instagram

STORY: David Beckham dines at his favourite restaurant in Paris

It appears Victoria was staying in the Impériale suite at the iconic hotel, which spans a huge 2,347 square feet and offers beautiful views across place Vendôme in the heart of Paris. The suite is filled with period furniture and classic artwork, with one of its rooms designed as a replica of Marie-Antoinette's bedroom at Versailles. However a stay in the suite does come at a price - a whopping €18,000 per night, the equivalent of around £15,886.

Victoria and her family were in Paris to attend the Louis Vuitton fashion show on Thursday, and also enjoyed an evening out at David's "favourite place" in the city, Chez L'Ami Louis, an exclusive bistro where they tucked into French cuisine including snails and foie gras.

Victoria was joined by husband David and their son Brooklyn in Paris

The fashion designer has since travelled on to Madrid, where she looked chic in a red midi dress from her SS18 collection to attend an event hosted by Spanish Vogue. And she travelled in style by private jet, which she said was "always a pleasure" in an Instagram post on Thursday evening.

See the latest travel features here.