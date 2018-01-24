Perfect UK romantic breaks for Valentine's Day Here's how can enjoy a short romantic UK break with your partner

For couples searching for that perfect getaway, with a combination of outdoor activities, cultural intrigue and a welcome unlike any other - look no further than the UK! Here at HELLO! Online, we have selected some of the best places for you to whisk away your loved one to in celebration of Valentine's Day. There's no excuse not to push the boat out for yourself - you might even use the opportunity to pop the question! Secretly, we would all love a romantic Valentine's night away...

Armathwaite Hall, Lake District

Located near Bassenthwaite Lake in the Lake District, the luxurious Armathwaite Hall Hotel & Spa is the perfect place to get some much needed rest and relaxation. Couples can enjoy the natural beauty of its idyllic UNESCO World Heritage location with the warming touch of the Mediterranean. With a whole range of body treatments and facials on offer, guests can enjoy some forest bathing without stepping outside with the opening of the Tranquillity Spa Terrace. For further information visit armathwaite-hall.com

Auberge du Lac at Brocket Hall, Hertfordshire

Are you a huge Victoria fan? Then why not head to Brocket Hall. The beautiful Grade I-listed classical country house, which is located in Welwyn - just 20 miles from London, is the home to former British prime ministers (Lord Melbourne and Lord Palmerston). On the estate overlooking the stately home is a hunting lodge called Auberge du Lac, which houses a gorgeous restaurant that once saw Jean Christophe Novelli as Chef Patron and then Phil Thompson who won it a Michelin star. Guests will be able to experience the beautiful tranquillity of country life, complete with a cosy and classic atmosphere and added touches of luxury. For further information visit brocket-hall.co.uk

GALLERY: Prettiest Valentine's Day gifts for beauty fans

Gleneagles, Scotland

With secluded valleys of countryside, beautiful scenery and spacious surroundings, this luxury castle hotel is the perfect place for an amorous getaway. Couples are invited to "discover the playground" with a host of complimentary activities on offer throughout the week, ranging from wine and whisky tasting to romantic carriage rides and golf taster sessions as well as hand massages in the hotel's fabulous new beauty lodge, Bob & Cloche. Gleneagles is also the perfect place for couples to snuggle up in front of hotel's cosy fireplaces or wind down at one of the welcoming bars for a warming winter cocktail at the newly refurbished and decadent 1920s style American Bar with its cashmere lined walls, wool curtains and original marble fireplaces. For more information visit gleneagles.com

The Varsity Hotel & Spa, Cambridge

Treat yourself and your other half to the full romantic works with Champagne and a gourmet dinner at The Varsity Hotel & Spa. Couples can enjoy a romantic skyline dining experience at the luxury boutique's panoramic bar and brasserie, SIX, which is housed on the hotel’s sixth floor. This year, you can sample the How Well Do You Know Your Date menu, which offers guests the chance to create bespoke cocktails for their partners based on what they believe they will like the most. For more information visit thevarsityhotel.co.uk

MORE: 10 up-and-coming travel destinations you'll want to visit in 2018

The Dairy, West Yorkshire

If you're after a romantic bolthole, away from crowds and other loved-up couples, head to the picturesque village of Haworth in West Yorkshire, best known as the home of the Bronte sisters. Located a five-minute walk from the village centre is a quirky, stone-built cottage, The Dairy, which is bedecked with little curiosities. Downstairs, couples can snuggle up in front of the wood burner, or soak in the copper bath upstairs, which is fitted with champagne glass holders. A luxurious king-size bed forms the centre piece of the room. For more information visit sykescottages.co.uk/cottage/Yorkshire-Dales-South-Haworth/The-Dairy-30156.html

The LaLiT, London

Treat yourself and your other half to the full romantic works at The LaLiT London. This hotel is the perfect luxury Valentine's Day getaway, with 70 beautifully designed rooms, each ornamented with bespoke Indian art - combining Indian culture with a quintessentially British charm, and retaining many original features. The stay is just a stone's throw away from Tower Bridge, discreetly tucked away in the heart of the city and conveniently close to many of London’s stunning attractions. Why not dine at Baluchi, the hotel's pan-Indian restaurant, which offers guests the ideal dining with a difference. For more information visit thelalit.com/the-lalit-london/