Rio Ferdinand and Kate Wright enjoy 'amazing' family weekend at Disneyland Paris

A number of famous faces descended upon Disneyland Paris this weekend to experience the new Star Wars celebration, Season of The Force. Among them were Rio Ferdinand and his girlfriend Kate Wright, who took his children for a fun-filled family weekend away.

In official photos taken from their trip, the couple appear to be having fun as they pose with Mickey Mouse in front of the iconic Disney castle, with Kate getting into the spirit by donning a pair of Minnie Mouse ears. Meanwhile, in another image Rio protectively shields Kate as a pair of Stormtroopers walk by.

Speaking about the weekend Rio and Kate said: "We have had an amazing family weekend away. We had a great time and especially loved the Tower of Terror and Star Tours attractions. We can't wait to come back again!"

Rio also posted a photo of Kate planting a kiss on Mickey Mouse's cheek on Instagram, joking: "Mickey Mouse taking liberties nicking kisses on the sly!" Meanwhile, Kate shared a photo of herself with Minnie Mouse, adding the caption: "Never too old for a photo with Minnie."

The couple were not the only celebrities to visit Disneyland Paris over the weekend; Kimberley Walsh was joined by her husband Justin and their two young sons, while Scarlett Moffatt had fun with her family at the attraction.

Loose Women star Stacey Solomon also took her sons to the park. "Season of the Force at Disneyland Paris is just brilliant," she said. "The whole Star Wars theming around the park was brilliant; the music, the ships, the characters it was all just so brilliantly done and Hyperspace Mountain is officially my favourite ride in Disneyland Paris…it feels like you are flying through the stars – its brilliant!"