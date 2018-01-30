Sam Faiers shares adorable photos of baby Rosie's first holiday to Dubai This is their first holiday as a family of four – and it looks like they are having a wonderful time!

Sam Faiers certainly doesn’t look like she has the January blues! The former TOWIE star has whisked her young family away for a sunny holiday abroad. For baby Rosie's first holiday, Sam and Paul took their daughter and son, Paul, to the One&Only Royal Mirage Dubai. The luxury resort is set on a private beachfront overlooking The Palm Island Bay, and is within walking distance from Dubai Marina. Throughout their stay, Sam has been documenting precious moments on camera and sharing photos with her fans on social media – which have gone down a treat!

Sam Faiers has taken baby Rosie on her very first holiday

In one of her most recent pictures taken this week, Sam shared a gorgeous image of Rosie dressed in a pink dressing gown. The doting mum captioned the shot: "Good morning from Dubai our little Rosie is getting chunky, I love it when they start to get rolls." Fans were quick to comment on the snap, with one writing: "She's so much like her mum," while another said: "She's gorgeous Sam x." A third added: "She's so pretty, looks like baby Paul." Sam also shared a sweet image of all four family members posing together on the beach, with The Mummy Diaries star looking particularly stylish in a white kaftan and oversized shades. "My beautiful family. Our first holiday as a family of 4," she captioned the happy shot.

The happy family look like they are having a wonderful time

It sounds like there has been plenty to keen the entire family entertained during the holiday, with everything from a spa to water sports on offer at the hotel, along with eight on-site dinning venues, ranging from a rooftop terrace to a poolside restaurant. Room prices start from £246, and all feature a private patio, terrace or balcony facing the sea or the gardens.

Baby Rosie with dad Paul Knightley

The family holiday follows Rosie's arrival in November. Sam didn’t reveal her daughter's name until almost a month after giving birth, causing fans to eagerly take to social media to guess what the little girl had been called. However, the reality TV star was in no hurry and responded to name speculation simply, saying "There is no secret, we just haven't named her yet."

She finally announced the news on Instagram, with an accompanying snap of her daughter sat upright on a chair. Fans flocked to have their say on the big reveal, with a large amount of followers praising their choice. One wrote: "Best name ever!" whist another commented: "I love the name!"