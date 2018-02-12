Brooke Kinsella jets off on romantic honeymoon following wedding The former EastEnders star tied the knot with Simon Boardley in December

Brooke Kinsella and her husband Simon Boardley have escaped the cold weather in the UK to enjoy a trip of a lifetime. The newlyweds jetted off on a romantic getaway following their December wedding, with Brooke sharing snaps from their travels with followers on her Instagram account. The couple started their adventure on Saturday, with the former EastEnders star sharing a photo from the plane, captioning it with two emojis – a honey pot and a moon. The star then posted more snaps once they reached their destination, including one of the pair kissing in front of a sunset with a breathtaking mountain view in the background, and another of them holding hands on the beach – also at sunset. Fans have been trying to guess where the couple have jetted off to, with one joking: "Didn’t fancy Benidorm then?"

Brooke Kinsella and husband Simon Boardley have jetted off on their honeymoon

Brooke, 34, and Simon met through their mutual friend, former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Judge Robert Rinder. The happy couple had a woodland-themed wedding on 28 December, which was held at Great Fosters, a stunning Surrey country estate close to Windsor. Brooke looked a picture of happiness as she walked down the aisle dressed in a gorgeous ivory gown, while her proud family and friends – including Loose Women panellist Linda Robson – looked on. Guests enjoyed tucking into a three-tiered naked wedding cake adorned with flowers, and hit the dance floor after the meal to party the night away. Linda posted a sweet video of Brooke dancing with her nephews Henry and Charlie, and Linda's grandchildren Lila and Betsy. "@brookekinsella and Simon's wedding Lila Betsy Henry and Charlie dancing with @brookekinsella," she captioned the footage.

The happy couple tied the knot on 28 December

The bride also made sure to take a moment to pay tribute to her brother Ben, who was tragically killed in a knife attack in 2008 when he was out celebrating the end of his GCSEs in London with his best friend, Linda's son Louis. The actress, who has since been awarded an MBE for her tireless campaigning against knife crime, shared a picture of a clear sunny sky and the stunning exterior of the wedding venue and captioned it: "There was never any doubt my little angel would bring the sun out for me today."

