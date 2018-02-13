Ronan and Storm Keating enjoy idyllic holiday in Thailand with baby Cooper The couple have shared holiday photos on social media

Cooper Keating is one well-travelled baby! Ronan and Storm Keating's son may not have even turned one, but he has already visited destinations many of us can only dream of, including joining his parents for an exotic family holiday in Thailand.

Both Ronan and Storm have shared photos from their idyllic break on social media, and they certainly appear to be having lots of fun in the sun, and spending time in the swimming pool with their baby boy. A photo shared by Ronan on Instagram on Monday shows Storm laughing as she posed next to the pool while holding baby Cooper. The doting mum showed off her sensational figure in a coral bikini and sunglasses, while Cooper looked adorable in a swimming nappy and sun hat.

Ronan and Storm Keating are on holiday in Thailand

"We always travel with our wind machine. Days off look like this in Thailand," Ronan captioned the photo. Meanwhile, Storm shared a photo of herself, Ronan and Cooper in the swimming pool, writing: "Happy Snap".

MORE: Ronan Keating shares rare photo of his four children together on holiday

The couple are staying at the Anantara Residences Layan in Phuket, a five-star resort with hotel accommodation and separate residences, which offer stunning views over the stunning Layan Beach. Their residence will provide Ronan and Storm with luxuries such as a live-in butler and private chef and maid service, with a private swimming pool and children's club on offer, should they wish for some time away from their son. A stay in one of the two bedroom sea view residences can cost as much as £1,913 per night, rising to £4,000 per night for a seven bedroom property.

The couple shared photos from their break on Instagram

Ronan and Storm's break in Thailand comes just weeks after they celebrated Christmas and New Year in the Maldives with his three older children from his previous marriage to Yvonne Connolly – Jack, 18, Missy, 16, and 12-year-old Ali. In recent months the couple have also visited Australia, Corfu and Amsterdam.

RELATED: Get inspiration from celebrity holidays here