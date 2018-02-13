You can now attend a real-life school of witchcraft and wizardry in the UK! Enjoy a magical and immersive weekend away

Anyone who's dreamed of being a witch or wizard ever since reading about the adventures of Harry Potter and his friends can now live out their fantasies at a real-life school of witchcraft, which has just launched in the UK. Bothwell School of Witchcraft has opened in East Sussex, and is inviting fans to book for two magical events.

Staying at the historic Herstmonceux Castle in East Sussex, visitors will be able to immerse themselves in the experience of being a student of magic. The school's website says it's a place where you can "finally live out your dream of becoming a real life student of magic. The story, characters, props and scenery will bring our school to life and leave you with an unforgettable experience!"

A Harry Potter inspired school of witchcraft is opening in East Sussex

Guests will stay at the castle for four days, and will even take part in a sorting ceremony, much like Harry, Ron and Hermione went through when they first arrived at Hogwarts. They'll take part in lessons, attend a banquet and explore the grounds of the beautiful 15th century castle, all while hoping they don't run into trouble with any dark wizardry.

STORY: Harry Potter themed shop opens on street that inspired Diagon Alley

According to Bothwell School of Witchcraft, the event is similar to a murder mystery, with each guest given a role to play in the story, where they will interact with other characters. They reassure fans that they can get as involved as they like. "We'll provide the robes, so all you'll need is a wand and good humour," the site reads.

The immersive experience takes place in April and August

The event is only for over 18s and they are keen to stress they have no affiliation with Hogwarts or Warner Bros. Studio, so sadly you won't be able to meet Professor Dumbledore or experience what it's like to be in Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff or Slytherin. The event takes place from 26 to 29 April 2018 and again from 10 to13 August, with tickets available on Bothwellschoolofwitchcraft.com.

MORE: See the latest travel stories here.