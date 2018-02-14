Couples called Harry and Meghan entitled to free hotel stays – and even a wedding – at these venues London branches of the Mercure hotel and Sheraton Grand are offering couples called Harry and Meghan (or Megan) free room stays – and even a wedding!

If you and your partner share the same first names as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – you are in luck! To celebrate the couple's upcoming royal wedding, hotels in London are offering some pretty decent perks to help mark the special occasion. Select four-star Mercure hotels in the capital are giving away free hotel rooms to couples named Harry and Meghan, with the choice of staying in either one of the Kensington or Hyde Park branches on 19 May - the same night as Harry and Meghan's wedding. Guests will be treated to a luxury stay, as well as a complimentary breakfast the following morning.

Another lucky couple called Harry and Meghan can even apply for the chance to win an all-expenses paid for wedding at the Sheraton Grand London Park Lane. Set in the heart of Mayfair, the luxury hotel is offering a couple a luxury wedding package, complete with a dedicated wedding planner, and use of its Art Deco ballroom for up to 150 guests – which has featured in films including Revolver, and the 1953 version of Titanic – as well as a tasty four-course dinner with wine. The couple will even be treated to a red-carpet welcome, just like their royal namesakes. Following the speech and first dance, the newlyweds will then retire to The Grand Suite – the hotel's most impressive residence. The couple will be chosen based on the story of how they met, and the wedding of 'Harry and Meghan' taking place a few weeks before the royal wedding.

Mercure hotel is offering couples called Harry and Meghan free hotel stays

In the lead-up to Harry and Meghan's big day, royal fans around the world are preparing to celebrate the happy event, which will take place at noon at St George's Chapel in Windsor. New details were released via Kensington Palace last week, confirming that the Rt Revd, David Conner will be conducting the service, while the Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple make their marriage vows. Following the ceremony, royal onlookers will get the chance to catch a glimpse of the newlyweds as they undertake a carriage procession along a route from St George's Chapel. The reception, meanwhile, will take place at St George's Hall, which will see Harry and Meghan's wedding guests attend. Later in the evening, Prince Charles will host a private reception for the pair and their close circle of friends and family members.

Shreaton Grand London Park Lane is offering a free wedding to one lucky couple called Harry and Meghan

To apply for a free hotel stay at Mercure Hotel, couples should email their photo ID to royalmercure@hopeandglorypr.com. To apply for a free wedding at Sheraton Grand London Park Lane, couples should email theotherharryandmeghan@sheratongrand.com. Hopefuls will need to introduce themselves and their partner, telling the story of how they met and submitting a recent photograph. Interested couples have from 09:00 on 14th February to 7th March 2018. The wedding of ‘Harry and Meghan’ will take place in May, a few weeks before the Royal couple exchange vows.