Lorraine Kelly reveals where she has gone on holiday

Christine Lampard has been filling in for Lorraine Kelly on ITV daytime show Lorraine during the half term holidays, and fans have been wondering where the TV presenter had jetted off to. It has now been revealed that Lorraine has been enjoying a luxury holiday in South Africa, where she has been staying at a private five-star lodge. The 58-year-old took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself on a safari, writing: "Sundown #sabisabiearthlodge Top guides Louise and Phios. #africa #wildlife #happy." Fans were quick to comment on the picture, with one writing: "Wondered where you were, have a fab time," while another said: "Aww Lorraine have a fantastic time, missed you on the show." A third asked Lorraine who was looking after her puppy, Angus. "I wondered where you were, who's looking after wee Angus?" Lorraine then replied, saying: "Angus is looking after my mum and dad."

The Sabi Sabi Earth Lodge where Lorraine has been named as one of the world's most unique lodges, featuring an impressive range of facilities, including a swimming pool, bar, art gallery and a wine cellar with rare wines. The hotel also organises early morning and evening safari trips, either by food or in a car. Guests can also enjoy bush walks, stargazing and dining by the starlight.

Lorraine is no stranger to safari holidays, and has enjoyed several visits to Boswana, Africa, with her husband Steve Smith. Talking to At Home Magazine about their adventure, she shared: "During every single hour of the day there’s lots to marvel at, especially those large herds of wild elephants – I could sit and look at those incredible, wise, humbling creatures forever. It’s a joy to watch the tiny little babies being looked after by their mums, aunts and grandmas."

The TV presenter loves to travel

The star also told Express that she loves to "experience different cultures." She said: "I adore southern Africa and have been many times. I love going on safari and seeing the animals in the wild where they belong." Lorraine also said that she doesn’t tend to pack a lot during her trips, saying: "I always take hand baggage, especially to Africa as you don't need much and you have to travel in small planes to get to the lodges."

