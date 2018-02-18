Inside Holly Willoughby's family ski trip The TV star enjoyed a blissful half term holiday with her family

Holly Willoughby is simply stunning! The TV presenter has been keeping a low profile on social media during the half term holidays, enjoying some quality time with her family during their skiing trip. But on Sunday, the star delighted her loyal followers after posting a photograph from her travels, showing her dressed in a stylish patterned ski top from Sweaty Betty while admiring her idyllic view of the Alps. "Goodbye Alps…heading home for more ice…of the dancing variety," she captioned the snapshot. Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with one joking: "Wow stunning! And scenery not bad either," while another said: "Beautiful and stunning as always Holly." A third added: "I bet you feel like Elsa from Frozen when you go to places like that. Our true ice princess!"

Holly Willoughby shared a gorgeous selfie from her ski holiday

Holly last hit the slopes in December when she enjoyed a pre-Christmas getaway. A fan of skiing, the star also joined her husband Dan Baldwin for another snowy holiday last February, where they enjoyed the après-ski drinks. However, Holly previously admitted that her favourite holiday destination was somewhere decidedly different - Venice. The popular presenter shared her top travel destinations as part of a Diet Coke campaign, saying: "There are so many places I haven't been that I would love to go to, however it comes down to what you are after. Dan and I went to Venice really early on in our relationship so that has a special place in my heart. We had such a brilliant time in one of the most beautiful places and it is so romantic there."

The TV star also shared a picture from her view of the Alps

Last year, Holly enjoyed an incredible eight holidays, including a trip to Walt Disney World in Florida with her children Harry, eight, Belle, six, and three-year-old Chester, as well as a family holiday in Barbados at the start of 2017. The mum-of-three stayed at the luxury Sanzaru villa, an 11-bedroom property located on the platinum coast of the island, close to Sandy Lane Beach, a celebrity hotspot popular with the likes of Simon Cowell, Gwyneth Paltrow and David and Victoria Beckham.

