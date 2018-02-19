Loading the player...

Kim Kardashian hits the slopes with sisters Kourtney and Kendall Jenner The siblings shared photos from their ski trip on social media

Kim Kardashian joined her sisters Kourtney and Kendall Jenner for a fun ski trip over the weekend. The trio jetted away for a winter holiday after a busy few weeks in the Kardashian-Jenner family, including the birth of Kim's daughter Chicago, and Kylie Jenner's first child, Stormi.

Kourtney documented the trip for her followers on Instagram, sharing a snap of herself and Kendall sitting opposite each other on their private jet. She later posted photos of the beautiful scenery they were travelling through in order to reach their holiday destination, which is believed to be somewhere outside of Salt Lake City, Utah.

The Kardashians went skiing together at the weekend

The siblings couldn't resist posing for a selfie together from their day on the slopes, with their faces mostly concealed by ski goggles and masks. They were all wrapped up warm for the wintry weather, kitted out in padded ski jackets and trousers. "Guess who," Kourtney captioned the photo.

Meanwhile, Kendall showcased her impressive snowboarding skills in a video of herself effortlessly cruising down the ski slopes. "Time off," she captioned the video, which has already been viewed over five million times. The model is no doubt enjoying some downtime after spending a few days in New York during fashion week, although she didn't end up walking the runway in any fashion shows.

time off ⛄️ A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Feb 18, 2018 at 9:42am PST

Kendall showed off her impressive snowboarding skills

Kardashian-Jenner siblings Khloé and Kylie were noticeably absent from the trip; while Khloé is heavily pregnant with her first child, Kylie has been spending time out of the public eye with her boyfriend Travis Scott and their baby daughter Stormi, who was born at the beginning of February.

Travis opened up about the newborn for the first time at the weekend, when TMZ asked him about the bundle of joy as he left Los Angeles nightclub Poppy after a performance on Saturday night. "She's beautiful!" he said.