See Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding procession route through Windsor Watch our timelapse video of the royal wedding procession route

Thousands of well-wishers are expected to line the streets of Windsor for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding on 19 May, with the newlyweds set to undertake a carriage procession through the town following their religious ceremony at St George's Chapel. The picturesque route will see the royal couple tour through Windsor's historic streets, offering plenty of opportunity for them to share their special day with the public.

Harry and Meghan have said they hope that the journey will allow for more people to come together around the town to enjoy their special day, and as our video of the procession route shows, there will be lots of space for fans to come and join in the royal wedding celebrations.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will marry in Windsor on 19 May

The couple will start their journey at St George's Chapel around 1pm, following their wedding ceremony at noon. They will travel by a carriage down Castle Hill and along the High Street, proceeding through Windsor Town and down to the end of the Long Walk. They will then travel back up the beautiful tree-lined avenue to Windsor Castle, where they will join their guests for their first reception at St George's Hall.

RELATED: Everything we know about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding

The royal wedding is expected to be one of the biggest royal events Windsor has hosted, with people from around the world spending a fortune in order to be a part of Harry and Meghan's big day. HELLO! has learnt that some rooms are selling for thousands of pounds on the weekend of 19 May. Harte & Garter, a four-star hotel located directly opposite Harry and Meghan's wedding venue, Windsor Castle, has a going rate of £8,000 for a minimum three-night stay, for its rooms overlooking the castle.

Loading the player... The couple will follow this route on their carriage procession

Macdonald Windsor hotel has had TV crews pay a whopping £10,000 for suites with balconies overlooking the High Street, which will provide the best view of the newlyweds as they take part in a carriage procession down the main road. A hotel source told HELLO!: "The moment the date was announced all the hotels sold out online but the hotels along the parade kept all their street-facing rooms back. They're being sold now for an absolute fortune – they're all going to the media which makes life easier for everybody because of course those rooms have to be scrutinised for potential security issues too."

MORE: Royal wedding hotels charging up to £10,000 for rooms with a view