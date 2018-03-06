Loading the player...

The £1 travel essential Meghan Markle doesn't go anywhere without The future royal relies on this bargain buy while travelling

Meghan Markle has revealed the one item she never travels without, and chances are you have some in your handbag too. The future royal explained that she always carries a bottle of sanitiser spray or antibacterial wipes while on the move in an article that has recently resurfaced from her former lifestyle blog The Tig.

The former Suits star certainly appears to go to great lengths to ensure she doesn't get ill; Meghan said she would spray or wipe down surfaces around her when she travels on a plane, although she admitted it could make her appear "a little odd" to fellow passengers.

Meghan Markle never travels without sanitiser spray in her handbag

"I'm no germophobe, but when I get on a plane I always use some quick hand wipes or a travel sanitiser to wipe it all down: that includes the little TV, the service tray, and all the buttons around your seat," she wrote. "Sure, the person next to you may give you a side eye, but at the end of the flight, you'll be the one whistling Dixie with nary a sniffle."

With handbag-sized packets of antibacterial often costing less than £1, it's certainly a budget-friendly tip. Meghan, who spent a lot of time travelling while filming legal drama Suits and maintaining her long-distance relationship with Prince Harry, also shared another piece of advice with her followers – to stay hydrated. "Always travel with a high strain probiotic, and hydrate like you're dying of thirst – because even if you're not, for your body – the thirst is real," she wrote.

The 36-year-old shared her top tips on her former lifestyle blog, The Tig

Meghan continues to have a busy schedule in the lead up to her royal wedding in May, as she has joined fiancé Prince Harry to carry out a number of engagements across the UK. But it appears she did have some time off to celebrate her hen party on Sunday, and reportedly visited a luxury spa retreat with friends, although her mum Doria Radlan and future sister-in-law the Duchess of Cambridge are thought to have missed out.