You could live on Richard Branson's Necker Island – find out how The Virgin entrepreneur is recruiting for a new PA

Sir Richard Branson is on the hunt for a new member of staff, and the lucky employee will get to live and work on his beautiful Necker Island. The Virgin entrepreneur is recruiting a new PA to work from the exotic island, although he has stressed that it is an administrative role that covers "two busy offices".

The role, which has been advertised on LinkedIn, will be at the Virgin Group, with the main responsibilities said to include: "diary and email management, general correspondence, filing and archiving, booking travel and providing cover for Richard's PA when they're on holiday, amongst a whole host of other admin-related tasks".

Richard Branson is hiring for an assistant to work on Necker Island

Applicants will need strong admin and organisational skills, and have been warned that it is hard work, despite the beautiful location. "It's a busy role in two even busier offices so think carefully as it's not for everyone (despite the sunshine)," the advertisement reads. Keen jobseekers can apply for the role by sending a two-minute video explaining why they're perfect for the role.

Necker Island is a 74-acre island that is part of the British Virgin Islands, located in the Caribbean Sea. Richard has transformed the island into an exclusive resort, with around 100 staff, and often invites his celebrity friends to holiday there, so you never know who you might spot if you do get to work there!

The Virgin entrepreneur's island was struck by Hurricane Irma in September

Sir Richard and his team have been busy renovating the resort over the past few months, after it was left "uninhabitable" when it was struck by Hurricane Irma. Everyone who was on the island hid in a concrete wine cellar when the hurricane struck, and Richard later said he had never seen or experienced anything like it before.

The 67-year-old added: "I know we are fortunate here on Necker and Moskito. Our wonderful team are fine. I know we will all band together and rebuild the islands to become stronger and even more wonderful than they were before."