Holly Willoughby reveals the dream holiday she wants to take her kids on The This Morning host is mum to Harry, eight, Belle, six, and Chester, three

Holly Willoughby's three children, Harry, eight, Belle, six, and Chester, three, are incredibly well travelled, and enjoyed exploring many parts of the world last year with their famous mum – who went on an impressive eight holidays. However, there is one place that Holly is keen to take them to still. Speaking about her goals during the launch of Diet Coke's new flavours, she said: "One thing that is top of my bucket list is to take my kids on safari."

Holly Willoughby hopes to take her three children on a safari holiday

Safari holidays have proved popular with a number of celebrities, including Lorraine Kelly, who enjoyed a luxury retreat at a private five-star lodge in South Africa during the February half term holidays. David and Victoria Beckham also enjoyed taking in the breathtaking scenery, wildlife and sunsets during a safari trip of a lifetime in Africa in June. The couple took along their four children, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, and shared a number of incredible photos from their trip on social media.

Last year, meanwhile, Holly treated her children to a trip to Walt Disney World in Florida. As well as meeting popular characters including Minnie Mouse, Holly and her family had "the best seat in the house" at ITV's Saturday Night Takeaway. The family are also keen skiers, most recently jetting off to the Alps in February.

The TV star said being a mum is her "favourite job"

A doting mum, Holly previously spoke to HELLO! about the joys of motherhood. "All I ever wanted to do was to be a mum," she said. "It wasn’t like when I was at school I thought, 'Oh, I’m going to be this big career girl'. Being a mummy is definitely my most favourite job of all, without a shadow of a doubt."

On balancing her hectic presenting career with her children, she said: "I have the same issues as the next person, but I do feel very lucky that I’ve been blessed with three lovely children and that I look forward to going to work, because I know a lot of people don’t feel like that. If I’m going to get up and leave the kids in the morning then it has to be for something that I care about, or feel passionately about – and I’m lucky to be able to do that."

