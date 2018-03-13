Loading the player...

Catherine Zeta-Jones is enjoying a late winter getaway with her husband Michael Douglas, and it looks idyllic! The Chicago actress shared a photo of herself and her husband during their holiday on social media, revealing that they had been skiing together.

"Cross country skiing this morning. So beautiful," Catherine captioned a photo of herself and her husband standing together in their skiing gear. The mum-of-two looked stylish on the slopes in a black jacket and co-ordinating trousers, with colourful patterned detail down the side of the leg. She wrapped up against the cold in an embellished hat and gloves, adding blue mirrored ski goggles to complete the look.

Meanwhile, Michael was kitted out in a black ski jacket and blue trousers, and appeared happy as he posed behind his wife for the photo. The couple haven't shared any further images from their break or revealed where they are, but it appears they are taking their final opportunity to go skiing before the season comes to an end.

The couple often make their fans envious with their incredible holidays, and recently enjoyed the trip of a lifetime to India, Thailand, Cambodia and Hong Kong over Christmas and New Year with their two children, Dylan and Carys. Catherine had previously said that it had been her lifelong dream to visit India, and thankfully it didn't disappoint.

"New Delhi, India, today. When you dream of visiting a country all your life, and it lives up to everything you hoped it would be❤," the star captioned a photo of herself exploring in the city. Other trips the actress has taken in the past 12 months include Cannes, Florence, Bermuda and China, where she was able to visit both Beijing and the Great Wall of China.

