Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle planning a pre-wedding trip to Greece? The couple are reportedly planning a short trip to Zakynthos

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could enjoy a mini break on the Greek island of Zakynthos ahead of the royal wedding in May, according to new reports. A hotel boss who works on the island claims that the couple are set to visit the island at the beginning of May, and have already signed up a personal guide for their brief one-day trip.

Businessman Spiros Lougaris, owner of Hotel Castelli on the island, took to Facebook to share the news, writing: "Good morning dear friends. We have just been informed that His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales (familiarly known and loved as Prince Harry) and Meghan Markle will be arriving in Zakynthos on a ONE DAY stopover of a trip in early May PRIOR to their wedding.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be planning a visit to Zakynthos

"It is an enormous pleasure and honour for the whole island and of course for our friend Maria Drogitis that will be their guide, the Municipality stakeholders and all residents and visitors, that share the same enthusiasm for our beautiful island of Zakynthos!"

Kensington Palace is yet to announce any plans of a trip to Greece for Prince Harry and Meghan. However, it was recently announced that the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall will visit the Greek capital of Athens at the beginning of May, following an invitation by the President of the Republic, Prokopis Pavlopoulos. The trip will mark the first time a member of the British royal family has carried out an official visit to Greece since the early 1950s.

Navagio Beach is one of the beautiful landmarks the couple could visit

It is not currently known what the purpose of Prince Harry and Meghan's trip would be if they did make a visit, but they wouldn't be short of beautiful beaches and scenery to explore. Among the many hotspots is Navagio Beach, which is the site of a famous 1980 shipwreck, where a ship rests in a sandy cove surrounded by cliffs.

Meghan previously visited Greece and a number of other Mediterranean destinations including Italy and Spain in summer 2016, shortly after she started dating Prince Harry. The pair have since enjoyed several romantic holidays together, visiting Jamaica, Iceland and Botswana, among other destinations.