Robbie Williams' children hit the slopes on family ski trip

It's been an exciting week for Robbie Williams' family, as wife Ayda Field has taken their two young children Teddy, five, and Charlton, three, on a skiing holiday in Aspen, Colorado. Loose Women panellist Ayda has been documenting their adventures on social media, and was particularly proud of her son, who hit the slopes for the first time during the trip. "Proud mum," she wrote besides a photo of him in action. In another post, little Teddy is seen skiing alongside her mum, with Ayda proudly telling her husband: "@robbiewilliams After only two days on the snow, Teddy just showed me what a real snow bunny looks like :)."

Ayda Field and daughter Teddy hit the slopes in matching ski jackets

Simon Cowell's girlfriend Lauren Silverman is also on the trip, with Ayda posing for a fun Boomerang video with her mid-ski on Monday. "Channelling our inner snow bunnies," she captioned the footage. It is unclear whether Robbie, Simon, or Eric Cowell are on the trip, as they have not featured in any photos online. The pictures have been proving popular with Ayda's fans, including fellow Loose Women panellist Linda Robson. The star commented on Ayda's latest video of her skiing down the slopes, writing besides it: "Looks beautiful, have a wonderful time with your lovely family."

Robbie Williams' son went skiing for the first time

Last week, Robbie received the best homecoming from his children after he was reunited with his family after two months of touring. Ayda shared a lovely video of him being greeted by his son and daughter, with the pair seen running out of the house excitedly shouting 'Daddy' over and over again, before Teddy ran into his arms, and Charlton jumped and down with delight. Robbie had been travelling around Europe on his Heavy Entertainment Show tour.

Lauren Silverman also joined the family on the trip

While Robbie and Ayda often share candid snippets of their family life with fans on social media, they both make a conscious effort to keep their kids' faces hidden from public view in order to protect their privacy. This is something that other stars including Holly Willoughby, Alex Jones and Fearne Cotton are also known to do. Robbie explained the reason for their decision during an appearance on Loose Women. He said: "We never show their faces, it's really important to us. We're really proud and we want to share absolutely everything but there's a law in this country that they can't put pictures up of kids in the papers unless you're posting their faces."