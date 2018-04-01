Phillip Schofield celebrates birthday underwater abroad and gets gifts from THIS A-lister The This Morning host turned 56 on 1 April

Phillip Schofield certainly knows how to mark his birthday! The This Morning host made the most of his big day falling over the Easter break, and whisked his family off to celebrate in the Maldives. While birthday cake was no doubt on the table, the Schofield family enjoyed steering away from tradition as they treated Phillip to a birthday lunch underwater. Footage from the meal were shared by his two daughters, Molly, 24, and Ruby, 22, on Instagram, showing their incredible view from the ocean.

Phillip Schofield enjoyed dining under the water on his birthday

Prior to his travels, Phillip was surprised with an early birthday present from Susan Sarandon. The pair had met on This Morning in March, with Phillip admitting that she was one of the stars he had always wanted to meet. "When the person you've wanted to meet is exactly what you’d hoped for and so much more," he wrote besides a picture of the pair shortly after the interview. To mark Phillip's birthday, Susan sent him a series of books, including Laughology by Stephanie Davies. The gifts were accompanied by a note, which read: "As a connoisseur of the giggles, I thought you might enjoy these for your birthday. Hope you have a good one. Susan S."

The star is currently on holiday in the Maldives with his family

As well as his birthday, Phillip and his wife Stephanie Lowe also celebrated their silver wedding anniversary last week. To mark the momentous occasion, Phillip took to Instagram to post a sweet tribute to his wife of 25 years. Sharing a close-up photo of one of the cards he received, he wrote: "2 birthdays and a Silver Wedding Anniversary in one week! That’s a lot of cards. Happy 25th Mrs S." While Stephanie tends to keep out of the spotlight, she does accompany her husband to high-profile events on occasion.

The This Morning host recieved gifts from Susan Sarandon

Their two grown-up daughters also occasionally join Phil at events. The family stepped out for the Cirque du Soleil premiere in London in January, when the TV star spoke to HELLO! about his social media antics. Phil, a big fan of Snapchat and Instagram, said: "I don't post anything without their say-so. I check with them, is this okay? But they're fine with it. My eldest daughter is my manager so she's well across it all."