Can Phillip Schofield's holiday get any better? The This Morning host was the envy of fans as he posted one dreamy photo after another from his beach break in the Maldives. Phil, who appears to be in an exotic location, posted a lovely picture with his wife Stephanie and their two daughters Ruby and Molly. The Schofields were pictured against a turquoise sea as Phil captioned the shot: "Family… and antlers."

The TV star, 56, also shared snaps from their outdoor activities, including surfing, cycling and scuba diving. Molly, 24, and Ruby, 22, have also been posting stunning photos from their epic holiday. One showed Molly swimming in the family's private pool, while another showed the sisters sunbathing. "Only thing I love more than the heat is this little one @rubyschofe," wrote Molly. Posing on the white sand, she captioned another photo: "Life is better at the beach." Ruby shared a series of photos on the beach and wrote: "In a dream."

The Schofields are on holiday in the Maldives

Phil is currently enjoying a break from his presenting duties on This Morning. His co-star Holly Willoughby will also be making the most of her time off with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children – Harry, Chester and Belle. The Celebrity Juice panellist has yet to post any holiday snaps, but it's likely Holly is somewhere exotic. Since the New Year, the doting mum has travelled to the Caribbean and been skiing.

Phil shares two daughters with his wife Stephanie

Phil recently celebrated his 56th birthday, marking the big day in style. The family steered away from tradition as they treated Phil to a birthday lunch at an underwater restaurant in the Maldives. As well as his birthday, Phil and his wife Stephanie also celebrated their silver wedding anniversary last week. To mark the momentous occasion, the TV star took to Instagram to post a sweet tribute to his wife of 25 years. Sharing a close-up photo of one of the cards he received, he wrote: "2 birthdays and a Silver Wedding Anniversary in one week! That's a lot of cards. Happy 25th Mrs S."

