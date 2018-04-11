Gordon Ramsay and wife Tana take children on luxurious Courchevel ski holiday The family have been sharing snaps on Instagram

Gordon Ramsay is making the most of the last snow and has taken his family on an epic ski break in Courchevel, France. The TV chef's wife Tana and their four children Megan, Jack, Holly and Matilda have been the envy of their Instagram followers, sharing photos online. Tana couldn't resist posting a picture of her brood all together, writing: "Megs finally here! All together at last!!! Ski fun in the sun xxx." Gordon posted a snap of his youngest daughter Tilly, 16, covered in snow and captioned it: "Matilda wipeout....... oh dear."

In another picture, Megan, the eldest of the Ramsay children, posed in the middle of the piste with her ski poles up in the air. "Raise your hands if you can't ski," she quipped. Holly also shared some impressive snaps, showing off the stunning Alpine landscape and blue skies. "Piste of cake," she captioned two photos of herself.

Tana Ramsay shared a photo of her four children

Gordon and Tana married in 1996 and went on to welcome their four children. The couple sadly lost their fifth child, a baby boy named Rocky, in 2016 after Tana suffered a late miscarriage at five months. The following year, Megan ran the London Marathon in memory of her brother, raising money for Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Out of his four children, Tilly is following in her dad's culinary footsteps the most. The teenage chef has her own CBBC show, Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch, which centres around Tilly cooking meals for her family. The popular programme also gives snippets into her family life, featuring their home routine in the UK, as well as their summer breaks in their house in LA.

Tilly Ramsay posted a photo with brother Jack

While the Ramsay siblings live a very comfortable lifestyle, their famous dad is determined for them not to grow up spoilt. Gordon has previously told The Telegraph that his children won't be benefiting from his £113 million fortune in his will. He said: "It's definitely not going to them, and that's not in a mean way; it's to not spoil them. The only thing I've agreed with Tana is they get a 25 per cent deposit on a flat, but not the whole flat."