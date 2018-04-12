Cheryl and Liam Payne's secret holiday location revealed The couple have put on a united front in recent weeks

After rumours that their relationship was on rocks made headlines, Cheryl and Liam Payne jetted off on holiday for some much-needed alone time with their baby son. It has now been revealed that the family-of-three whisked themselves to the Maldives for a luxury week away from the limelight. Fellow passengers on their flight back from the Maldives capital Male to Dubai took to their Twitter pages to clear up the mystery surrounding the location. "You was just sat in front of me on the plane from Maldives to Dubai... what a beautiful child you have x," one post read.

Liam Payne shared a poolside selfie on his holiday with girlfriend Cheryl

According to The Mirror, it was also the same flight that This Morning host Phillip Schofield and his wife Stephanie Lowe were on as they returned from their own beach holiday. The vacation comes shortly after Cheryl hit out at the media when Liam was photographed partying with one of his dancers in Dubai. Taking to Twitter, she announced: "Now… off on our holiday. And the only thing we're making are memories. And breaking is our healthy eating. Toodles." That same day, the 34-year-old singer posted a statement on social media following the publication of the photos. She wrote: "I usually don’t bother myself to respond to stupid articles. But in my silence they hold the pen. This is a stupid article, clutching at very small straws."

The couple recently celebrated son Bear's first birthday

The former X Factor judge added: "But I can't ignore this story involving an innocent dancer colleague of Liam's who has a fiancé, and dragging them into this desperate attempt to cause problems between Liam and I. Nor do I understand the almost daily onslaught of steers. The other 'mystery woman' in the story happen to be my long time friend and manager (that's embarrassing)." Cheryl then added: "Oh and you can save yourself from 'Cheryl hit back' blah blah articles bc honestly no…one…cares!" Following the trip, Cheryl headed straight home, while Liam got straight back in to his work commitments by flying to Berlin in Germany for an awards show.

