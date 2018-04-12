This is Meghan Markle's favourite place to stay in London The future royal has made London her home ahead of marrying Prince Harry

Meghan Markle may now call London her home, but before her relationship with Prince Harry she said there was one place she always liked to stay during her visits to the capital. The 36-year-old, who often visited London to promote her role on legal drama Suits, stayed at the Grosvenor House apartments by Jumeirah Living in Mayfair.

Speaking in a resurfaced interview with Jumeirah magazine from 2015, Meghan opened up about why she loved staying in the serviced apartments, which offer beautiful views across Hyde Park. "I can give you the most honest answer; it's my favourite property I've ever stayed at," Meghan said. "I'm very fortunate that I have the luxury of staying at so many amazing places, but the service, and being able to stay somewhere where it feels like home, where every need is anticipated, it's all fantastic. I really love it here and I'm happy to be staying. I'm even happy that I don't have to fib."

Meghan Markle said Grosvenor House Apartments by Jumeirah Living is her favourite place to stay

Located on Park Lane in Mayfair, Grosvenor House Suites offers luxury serviced apartments with the "privacy, comfort and generous living space of a contemporary Mayfair residence". The apartments overlook Hyde Park and are just over a mile away from Kensington Palace, where Meghan now lives with fiancé Prince Harry.

There are 130 residences within the building, including four London Suites and four Penthouse Suites. Guests can enjoy 24-hour room service, while there are also in-residence spa and beauty services, an on-site fitness centre and restaurant, The Atrium, so it's no wonder Meghan was such a fan.

The serviced apartments overlook Hyde Park

Meghan no longer needs to stay in hotels or apartments in London, as she moved into Prince Harry's two bedroom home, Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace at the end of November. The couple confirmed that they were living together at the palace when they announced their engagement.

It's not the only royal connection the hotel group has; the Jumeirah Carlton Tower in London also has a royal suite with stunning views, just a stone's throw from Buckingham Palace, while its restaurant, The Rib Room, serves beef from the royal warrant holder, Donald Russell, who supplies to the Queen, so guests can feel like a royal, if only for one night.