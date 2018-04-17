Is this where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are going on honeymoon? The couple will be jetting off following the royal wedding on 19 May

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly chosen Namibia as their honeymoon destination following their royal wedding on 19 May. The couple are believed to have selected the African nation for a romantic once-in-a-lifetime trip, where they can enjoy their first few days as newlyweds away from the public eye.

It's easy to see why Prince Harry and Meghan may have been so enamoured by the country; there will be lots to see and do during their honeymoon, including safaris and visiting the Sossuvlei sand dunes, which are home to an array of animals including zebras, antelopes and ostriches. Alternatively, they may choose to take a trip to Kaokoland, home to the Himba tribe, one of the last nomadic tribes in Africa.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reportedly stay at Hoanib Valley Camp, Namibia, on honeymoon

However, they may just choose to enjoy the peace and privacy the luxury camps allow, giving them the chance to relax and unwind after a busy few months in the lead-up to their big day. It is reported that they have chosen to stay at Namibia's newest camp, Natural Selection's Hoanib Valley Camp.

GALLERY: Prince Harry and Meghan's favourite romantic destinations

Built in collaboration between the local communities and the Giraffe Conservation Foundation, the camp has only six rooms, offering the guests the opportunity to track endangered rhino, elephants and giraffes, before returning to relax in their luxurious tents with a drink in hand.

There are only six rooms at the luxurious camp

Another possible option is its sister property, Shipwreck Lodge, in Skeleton Coast National Park, which will open its doors in June 2018. This unique camp has ten chalets, which are all designed to look like shipwrecks in the sand dunes, and offers fully inclusive double room rates from £524 per night.

Other stars who have previously chosen to holiday in Namibia include Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, who stayed at the luxurious Okonjima camp, while the country has also served as a filming location for blockbusters such as Mad Max and Flight of the Phoenix.

STORY: Prince Harry and Meghan's love affair with Botswana

Africa is a special place to Prince Harry and Meghan, who travelled to Botswana together shortly after they met in summer 2016. The couple returned to Africa for a three-week holiday in August 2017, and celebrated Meghan's 36th birthday at the beautiful Meno a Kwena camp in Botswana, a country Harry has described as his "second home".