Inside Cristiano Ronaldo's luxury hotels The Real Madrid star is a regular visitor to the Pestana CR7 hotels

Cristiano Ronaldo paid a visit to his luxury hotel in Funchal, Madeira at the weekend as he enjoyed a date night with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez. The Real Madrid star shared a photo of himself and Georgina relaxing in the bar of his hotel on Sunday, writing: "Chill in my hotel with my baby."

The 33-year-old owns two hotels with Portugal's top hotel chain, Pestana. Along with his four-star hotel on the island of Madeira, Cristiano also has a Pestana CR7 hotel in Lisbon, and he is a regular visitor to both. The hotels have already become hugely popular – particularly with the footballer's legion of fans – and he is set to expand the brand by opening two new hotels in Madrid and New York's Times Square by the end of 2018. Another will open in Marrakech in 2019.

As you might expect, the hotels pay homage to their famous owner, with carpets featuring Ronaldo shoe prints, foosball tables, and the sounds of cheering crowds played in the corridors. They also have plenty of memorabilia on display for fans of the footballer, including his football shirts, trophies and trainers.

Cristiano's first hotel opened in Funchal in July 2016; it is located only 300 metres from the marina and offers a number of impressive amenities including a rooftop infinity pool, outdoor Jacuzzi and sauna, along with an outdoor gym and rooftop bar.

Meanwhile, his Lisbon hotel is based in a renovated historic building in the heart of the city, with a fitness centre, restaurant and bar where you'll be able to watch Cristiano's football matches on the giant screen. While both hotels are luxurious, you don't need a footballer's salary to stay there; standard guest rooms are available from £135 per night, rising to £1,000 for the CR7 Suite.

You may even spot the footballer and his family while you're there; while he visited the Madeira base at the weekend, he took his teammates for drinks at his Lisbon hotel in October, writing on Instagram: "Good times at my hotel in Lisbon!"

Cristiano is one of a number of famous faces who own a hotel; Robert De Niro co-founded the popular Nobu hotels, while Andy Murray owns the Cromlix hotel in Scotland. Meanwhile, Hugh Jackman is co-owner of Gwinganna Health Retreat on the Gold Coast of Australia, deciding to invest in the property after enjoying a stay there so much.