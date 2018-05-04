Loading the player...

Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle won't go on honeymoon straight after the royal wedding The couple are putting their honeymoon on hold

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have no plans to go on honeymoon straight after the royal wedding on 19 May, it has been revealed. The couple, who have reportedly planned a romantic break in Namibia following their nuptials, are likely to wait at least a week following their wedding to go away.

One of the main reasons the couple may have decided to delay their trip is to spend time with Meghan's parents, who are flying over to the UK especially for the big day. Meghan's mum Doria Ragland lives in Los Angeles while her father Thomas Markle is based in Mexico, and the wedding will mark the first time he has been introduced to Harry, so they will no doubt want to spend time getting to know each other, and showing her parents around Meghan's new hometown of London.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle won't go on honeymoon straight after their wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan will also make their first public engagement as a married couple in the week following their wedding. Details of their outing have not yet been revealed, but it is expected they will travel on their honeymoon once they have fulfilled their royal commitments.

MORE: Is this where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are going on honeymoon?

The newlyweds will reportedly enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime break in Namibia, where they will have lots to see and do, including safaris and visiting the Sossuvlei sand dunes, which are home to an array of animals including zebras, antelopes and ostriches. Alternatively, they may choose to take a trip to Kaokoland, home to the Himba tribe, one of the last nomadic tribes in Africa.

The couple will reportedly honeymoon at Hoanib Valley Camp in Namibia

However, they may just choose to enjoy the peace and privacy the luxury camps allow, giving them the chance to relax and unwind after a busy few months in the lead-up to their big day. It is reported that they have chosen to stay at Namibia's newest camp, Natural Selection's Hoanib Valley Camp.

GALLERY: Everything you need to know about the royal wedding

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also waited for over a week after their wedding to go on honeymoon in the Seychelles in 2011. Prince William returned to his job as a search and rescue helicopter pilot in Anglesey a couple of days after their nuptials, before they travelled for a romantic break ten days later.