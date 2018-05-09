Loading the player...

Tom Daley takes romantic anniversary trip to Venice with husband Dustin Lance Black That's Amore

Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black are celebrating their first wedding anniversary in style, with a trip to Venice. The Olympian surprised his husband with the romantic minibreak over the weekend, with Dustin writing on Instagram that it was the "biggest surprise of my life".

Sharing a photo of himself and Tom on a gondola ride together, Dustin wrote: "Here's to the most wonderful husband a man could ever wish for. I thought we were headed to our first anniversary dinner down the block in London and instead I'm on a gondola in Venice. Biggest surprise of my life." Tom shared a similar photo from their trip with his two million Instagram followers, adding the caption: "A first anniversary trip to VENICE. I'm the luckiest guy in the world."

Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black went on an anniversary trip to Venice

As well as taking a gondola ride, there will be plenty of other activities for Tom and Dustin to see and do during their romantic getaway. The couple could pay a visit to the Basilica di San Marco, or visit the numerous art galleries and religious monuments. They could also take a boat to the nearby Burano Island or Venice Lido, home to beautiful sandy beaches where they can relax and enjoy the Mediterranean climate after a few days of sightseeing.

Venice has long been a go-to destination for a romantic holiday, and is popular with a number of celebrities. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend visited with their daughter Luna as part of a tour of Italy in 2017, and Holly Willoughby said the city has a "special place" in her heart, thanks to a romantic break with her now-husband Dan Baldwin in the early stages of their relationship. Meanwhile, George and Amal Clooney are such fans that they chose Venice as the destination for their star-studded wedding in 2014.

The Italian city is popular for romantic city breaks

However, tourists planning to visit Venice need to be on their best behaviour, as Venetian authorities have launched a campaign to put an end to what they deem as antisocial activities, such as swimming in canals, dropping litter, making picnic spots out of public areas and pausing too long on bridges.

