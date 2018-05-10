Inside the £13,000 per night holiday resort loved by the Beckhams and their friends This luxurious island resort requires a big budget

No one does family holidays quite like the Beckhams! David and Victoria Beckham always take their children away for exotic trips during their school holidays, and as well as returning to their former hometown of Los Angeles there is another place they often go back to - the Soneva Fushi resort in the Maldives.

The retired footballer and his wife love this five-star resort so much they've returned several times, and also spread the word to their friends, including David Gardner and Liv Tyler, Guy Ritchie and Jacqui Ainsley, along with Gordon Ramsay and his family, who joined the Beckhams on a group holiday in 2017.

The Beckhams love the Soneva Fushi resort in the Maldives

And it's easy to see why they all love the resort so much; based on a small, private island it allows the celebrities to enjoy a relaxing break without fear of being spotted (unless they can't resist sharing their idyllic holiday snaps on social media, that is). There are suites and villas to suit all sizes and budgets, although it's likely that the Beckhams will have stayed in one of the larger residences to allow each of their four children their own room. A six bedroom residence with private pool starts at £13,528 per night, and comes complete with its own kitchen, spa, sauna, steam room and gym, a win-win for the active family.

However, when holidaying with the Ramsays they may have opted for the incredible nine bedroom residence, which is big enough to sleep 18 adults and has a huge private pool with a water slide and an epic sunken dining area. The reserve spans 5,540 square metres and costs from £17,278 up to £23,000 a night - small change to multimillionaires like David and Gordon.

The nine bedroom reserve costs from £17,278 per night

Other celebs to have been enticed by the island include Rita Ora and Jenna Coleman, who visited after filming wrapped on ITV's Victoria earlier this year. And as well as being captivated by the white sandy beaches, crystal clear waters and beautiful weather, visitors can also enjoy a number of different activities such as water sports and dolphin watching trips, or simply relaxing in the spa and on the beach. How dreamy!