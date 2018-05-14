Loading the player...

Why Windsor is such a special place for Prince Harry The Prince will marry Meghan Markle in the town on 19 May

Prince Harry will experience one of the most special days of his life on Saturday 19 May as he marries Meghan Markle in St George's Chapel, Windsor. And the location of their nuptials is particularly pivotal for Harry, who has a life-long connection to the picturesque town of Windsor.

The groom's history with Windsor dates back to when he was just three months old, as he was baptised in the very same chapel where his wedding ceremony will be held. As a teenager he spent a considerable amount of time in and around Windsor as he attended the prestigious Eton College from 1998 - 2003, following in the footsteps of his older brother Prince William and uncle Earl Spencer. Harry is also said to have learned to row at Eton Dorney Lake, which was the venue that hosted the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic rowing events, and is open to members of the public when events aren't being held there.

Prince Harry was baptised at St George's Chapel in Windsor

Even after his school days were over, Prince Harry was based in Windsor during his time with his Army regiment, the Blues and Royals, after completing the Troop Leaders' Course in October 2006. And he has regularly returned ever since, both to play polo at Guard's Club on the Crown Estate, and also to attend Royal Ascot with his family. Each day of the meeting, the royal family will depart from Windsor Castle and proceed through Windsor Great Park to the racecourse, where they follow a procession along the front of the grandstand. Perhaps he will be returning with his new wife Meghan in tow this June.

Prince Harry's evident love of the town meant it was no surprise when he decided to stage his official engagement photos, taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski, in the grounds of Frogmore House at the beginning of December. The 33-year-old reportedly took Meghan for a romantic picnic there last summer, and they loved the location so much it will now play host to their evening wedding reception, hosted by Prince Charles and set to be attended by 200 guests.

Harry has also played polo on numerous occasions at Guard's Club, Windsor

Not only is St George's Chapel the place where Harry was baptised, but it has also been the venue for a number of other royal family celebrations, including the blessing of Prince Charles' wedding to the Duchess of Cornwall in 2005, along with the weddings of both the Earl of Wessex and Peter Philips. It will also host Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank in October.

