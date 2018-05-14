See where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will stay on the night before the royal wedding The couple will spend the night apart before the royal wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will spend the night before the royal wedding apart at two different five-star hotels near Windsor, Kensington Palace has confirmed. The couple have each selected prestigious hotels to spend their final night before becoming man and wife, and to get ready for their big day on Saturday.

Prince Harry will stay at the Dorchester Collection's Coworth Park with his best man and older brother Prince William. The luxurious hotel is located in the countryside of nearby Ascot, just over seven miles away from St George's Chapel, where the couple's wedding ceremony will take place on Saturday. The hotel will offer Harry peace and relaxation as he prepares for his big day, with stylish and modern rooms that start from £318 per night for a Stable Superior Room.

Prince Harry will stay at Coworth Park, Ascot on the night before the royal wedding

It is likely that the Prince will opt for one of the hotel's spacious suites, which cost around £1,270 per night. Alternatively, he could choose to stay in the Dower House, a listed house set within beautiful private gardens in the grounds of Coworth Park. This unique residence has three en-suite bedrooms, a fully-equipped kitchen with a personal chef on request, as well as a private gated entrance and parking, making it the ideal choice for Harry to be able to prepare for his wedding day in complete privacy - and we're sure he and William will want to be doing some last minute rehearsals of their speeches!

Dower House would allow Harry peace and privacy before his big day

Meghan, meanwhile, will stay at Cliveden House Hotel, on the National Trust's Cliveden Estate. The former Suits star will be joined by her mother Doria Ragland, for her last night before becoming a member of the royal family, and as she gets ready to walk up the aisle the following day.

The five-star country house hotel is also a great choice for Meghan, with a number of stunning rooms and suites, some of which come with their own private hot tubs. But, much like her soon-to-be husband, it's likely that Meghan and her mother may stay in the Spring Cottage, which is located in the grounds of Cliveden House.

Meghan Markle will stay at Cliveden House with her mother Doria

This three bedroom cottage costs from £2,055 per night and is set on the banks of the River Thames, with its own private gardens and plenty of space - ideal for when she is getting ready in the morning. It sleeps up to six guests and has a large bathroom, two lounges, a small office area and country kitchen, so Meghan would have everything she could possibly want ahead of her wedding.