Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson stays at dreamy £800 a night hotel in the Maldives

Jesy Nelson has jetted away for a romantic holiday with her boyfriend Harry James, and it looks idyllic! The couple first spent a few days in Dubai before travelling on to the Maldives, where they are staying at the five-star Kandima Maldives resort.

The luxury island is a favourite among celebrities; Rochelle and Marvin Humes visited earlier this year, while Ola Jordan and her husband James have also holidayed there in the past. And it's easy to see why they love it so much. The family-friendly resort has a health club and spa, a complimentary water park with waterslides, and the largest swimming pool in the Maldives – measuring 100 metres. In addition, there are ten restaurants and bars on the island, offering plenty of choice to holidaymakers.

Jesy and her boyfriend appear to be particularly enjoying spending time on the beach, which has beautiful white sand and crystal clear waters. "Paradise," Jesy captioned one photo of herself taking a paddle on Wednesday. She also shared another photo of herself standing on a wooden swing in the middle of the sea.

A stay at Jesy's resort currently starts at just £219 per night on Expedia for one of the sky studios, which offers sea views from a 55-square metre room. However, it's likely that Jesy and Harry have splashed out to stay at one of the aqua villas, which start at £511 per night for an over-water room. Some of the more lavish options include an aqua villa with its own private Jacuzzi or even a room with its own private swimming pool, which would cost around £858 per night on an all-inclusive basis.

The Little Mix singer started her trip with a short break in Dubai, where she enjoyed a yacht trip and shared a photo in front of the iconic Atlantis, The Palm hotel.

