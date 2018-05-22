Patrick J. Adams and wife jet to Santorini after royal wedding They're continuing their travels in Europe after the royal wedding

Patrick J. Adams and his wife Troian Bellisario are taking the opportunity to travel around Europe following their long weekend in the UK for the royal wedding. The former Suits star, who was one of 600 guests at St George's Chapel, Windsor, for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's nuptials on Saturday, has travelled to Santorini for a relaxing holiday.

The actor shared a photo of the stunning scenery on the Greek island on Tuesday morning, writing: "Looking for lunch in all the right places." He later shared a photo of his wife, who is best known for her role in Pretty Little Liars, standing with the dramatic cliffs and beach behind her, writing: "Oia-bound. #worethewrongshoesforthis."

Patrick J. Adams and his wife Troian are in Santorini

The couple appear to have turned their transatlantic trip for Meghan's wedding into a holiday, and were also able to explore the UK in the lead-up to the big day, including paying a visit to a historic pub in Buckinghamshire together. Although they spent much of their time with fellow Suits stars including Gabriel Macht, Gina Torres and Sarah Rafferty during their visit, they have since travelled alone for a romantic getaway.

STORY: The Suits cast weren't invited to the royal wedding reception, so they did this instead

The couple are visiting Oia on the Greek Island

In Santorini they have found an idyllic place to relax after a whirlwind few days; the Greek island is known for its breath-taking scenery, with whitewashed villages and volcanic beaches offset by the bright blue sea. Oia, where Patrick and Troian are staying, offers the finest views across the island. The coastal village is located on the top of an impressive cliff and has charming buildings on narrow streets, with blue domed churches and plenty of shops, cafes and bars for the couple to explore.

MORE: Discover the best places to stay, eat and explore in Santorini

Troian shared a photo from their beachside lunch on Tuesday

The Greek island is a favourite among celebrities including Angelina Jolie, Katy Perry and Jennifer Lawrence, and should they so wish, Patrick and Troian will be able to do some island-hopping to visit other nearby destinations, like Mykonos, Paros and Naxos.