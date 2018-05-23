Loading the player...

David and Brooklyn Beckham are having the best time in Tokyo The father-son duo are on holiday together

David Beckham is treating his eldest son Brooklyn to a once-in-a-lifetime holiday in Tokyo. The father-son duo jetted to Japan earlier this week, and have wasted no time in exploring all that the city has to offer - from the best restaurants to iconic landmarks.

The retired footballer shared photos from the trip on Instagram Stories on Wednesday, documenting their trip to a Japanese temple, and the invitation-only restaurant, été. The pair also visited the Yayoi Kusama Museum, an avant-garde art museum where they admired work various artworks which David shared photos of with his fans.

David and Brooklyn Beckham are on holiday in Tokyo

Their day continued with dinner at sushi restaurant Umi, and they certainly appear to have enjoyed their meal. David shared photos of each different sushi course with his fans, before posting a snap of himself and Brooklyn with their chef. "Umi was for sure one of the best experiences I've had in a restaurant," he captioned the snap.

STORY: David Beckham treats Brooklyn to dinner at triple Michelin star restaurant in Tokyo

Both David and Brooklyn appear to be enjoying the opportunity to sample the very best in Japanese cuisine, and also paid a visit to the triple Michelin Star restaurant Sukiyabashi Jiro on Tuesday. Brooklyn was blown away by their meal, which cost around £200 each, and shared a photo of himself and his dad with chef Jiro Ono in the restaurant.

The pair visited the Yayoi Kusama Museum

"Wow… my dad promised me he would bring me here, and today he surprised me with the most amazing dinner ever. Thank you very much Jiro son," he captioned two photos. The exclusive eatery only has ten counter seats and serves a set omakase tasting menu, which consists of about 20 sushi pieces prepared fresh by chef Jiro.

MORE: Get inspiration from celebrity holidays here

Sukiyabashi Jiro appears to be a favourite of David's, as the retired footballer has dined there on several occasions. After his visit in September 2016, the dad-of-four said: "I'm very lucky to eat in many great places around the world but what I have just experienced is true greatness… It was an honour and pleasure to spend one hour with Jiro – San and see a true master at work."