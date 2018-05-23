Suits star Sarah Rafferty shares photos from her 'unforgettable' family holiday for royal wedding The Suits star is 'back to reality' following the trip

After a whirlwind week that's seen her visit Paris, London and Windsor as a guest at the royal wedding, Sarah Rafferty has travelled home to Toronto and "back to reality". The Suits star, who was invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's nuptials as a guest of her former co-star, has shared photos from her "unforgettable" week on Instagram, and it appears she and her family had an incredible time.

Royal wedding aside, Sarah, her husband Santtu and daughters Oona and Iris have had an amazing European adventure, starting with a trip to Paris last week. The family stayed at two of the city's most prestigious hotels, Le Meurice – a favourite among stars including Angelina Jolie – and Hotel Plaza Athénée, which offered them incredible views of the Eiffel Tower from the private balcony in their room. And they ticked off other major tourist destinations including the Louvre during their stay.

Fresh from Paris the couple travelled to Windsor especially for the royal wedding. The family stayed at Coworth Park, the same hotel that Prince Harry and Prince William chose for the night before the big day, and it appears they were enchanted by the historic residence. Sharing a photo of her daughter running past a beautiful cottage in the hotel's grounds, Sarah wrote: "But Mommy, why can't we keep it?"

However, they rounded off their incredible week in style with a trip to London, where they were able to admire the city skyline from a helicopter ride. "When your friend decides to take you on the live version of your Apple TV screen saver. Endless thanks @fitz_ny, you've shown the kids and their parental staff the time of their lives."

Sarah also gave a special nod to their London hotel, 45 Park Lane, for hosting them, writing: "You've made this unforgettable family location even more spectacular." She added the hashtag: "So hard to leave" and "back to reality".

