Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster take 'unforgettable' trip to Rome The couple even had the opportunity to meet the Pope

Rod Stewart and his wife Penny Lancaster are on the holiday of a lifetime in Rome. The couple jetted to Italy earlier this week, and had an "unforgettable" experience after meeting Pope Francis as he gave an address at St Peter's Square in Vatican City.

The Pope came over especially to greet the couple, with Penny sharing a photo of the "special moment" they clasped hands together on Instagram. The 47-year-old also gave an extra insight into their experience, revealing they were "presented with blessed rosary's and celebrated with a traditional Italian lunch".

Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster met the Pope in Rome

As well as visiting Vatican City, Rod and Penny have been enjoying some of the other city sights, including the Spanish Steps in the heart of Rome. "A walk down the Spanish Steps," Penny captioned a photo of her and Rod's shadows as they strolled through the city hand-in-hand.

They have also been taking the opportunity to enjoy the Italian sunshine on the balcony of their hotel. "When in Rome one makes the most of one's small balcony," Penny wrote alongside a photo of herself and her husband sat side by side in co-ordinating blue ensembles.

Penny has been sharing photos from their "unforgettable" trip on social media

Rod and Penny, who celebrated their 13th anniversary earlier this year, appear to be enjoying the romantic getaway together without their two sons; 12-year-old Alastair and six-year-old Aiden. The singer has previously said he is more in love with his wife than ever as time goes on in an interview with HELLO!. Speaking to us as the couple renewed their wedding vows in July 2017, Rod said: "Penny is my whole world. What a girl. Love means many things to many people but to me it's wanting to share everything with the one you love and I love Penny more now than ever, if that is at all possible. It was a beautifully romantic thing to do. We're not proving anything, just sharing our love with our friends and family."