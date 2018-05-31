Tamara Ecclestone's daughter Sofia freaking out on a roller-coaster will make your day - watch This hilarious video will make your day!

Tamara Ecclestone and her husband Jay Rutland have whisked their little girl off on a trip of a lifetime - to Disneyland! But it seems four-year-old Sophia, also known as Fifi, was left startled when her dad took her on a ride. The 37-year-old businessman shared the funny clip on his Instagram page, and in the caption, he teased: "Happiest place in the world..." Keeping a protective arm around his girl, Sophia could be seen screaming and looked terrified whilst her mother filmed the whole commotion.

Tamara Ecclestone's daughter looked terrified on the ride

During the ride, Tamara could be heard repeatedly asking if she was ok, to which, Jay replied: "Tamara, don't worry. She's fine." Then turning his attention towards his daughter, he added: "I'm here, don't worry. I've got you." Once the ride ended, Sophia burst into laughter, clearly having enjoyed the fun experience. Fans rushed to post comments underneath, with one saying: "Her little face, she's so adorable." Another wrote: "Her face is priceless." A third post read: "Can't stop laughing at this, bless her! Her little face."

Their holiday to Florida comes shortly after Tamara opened up about her parenting techniques, and revealed that she still breastfeeds her daughter. "I still breastfeed her in the night, I've talked openly about that, it's a personal decision," she shared on This Morning. The doting mother also confirmed that she has never spent a night away from her little girl, saying: "I really don't have a desire to [go away], I go out for dinner with my husband, but I come back to her and I like to make sure she's ready in the morning." Meanwhile, next month will also see the F1 heiress and her businessman husband celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary.

