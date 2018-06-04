Pippa Middleton's in-laws to reopen Eden Rock hotel after extensive renovations The hotel is once again taking reservations after it was badly damaged by Hurricane Irma

Eden Rock – St Barths, the luxury hotel owned by the parents of Pippa Middleton's husband James Matthews, is once again taking reservations after it was badly damaged by Hurricane Irma. Extensive renovation and restructuring work has been taking place at the five-star hotel since it was struck by the hurricane in September, and James' mum Jane Matthews has even added some extra special new touches to ensure it's even better than ever.

The entire property has been redesigned and refurbished with a fresh look and feel, including all of the rooms, suites and villas. Two new suites with spacious private pools have been added, while a further three brand new suites will be revealed on the very top of the rock in 2019, offering stunning sea views. Jane has also expanded her art collection within the hotel, and will be introducing guests to new talent via the New York Academy of Art.

Eden Rock - St Barths has been renovated after Hurricane Irma damage

The team have put a positive spin on their forced closure by taking the opportunity to make some new additions to the hotel, including the Rémy Room and Bar, which is named after Eden Rock's original owner, and a casual beach bar with sun deck and shaded loungers. The resort's Eden Being Boutique also promises to be new and improved, stocked with the latest designs and fashion for guests to update their wardrobes during their holiday.

The hotel will reopen to the public on 22 December, just in time for the busy Christmas and New Year period, when tourists flock in their droves to enjoy the Caribbean sunshine and a relaxing festive break. However, Pippa and James may have to miss out this year, as the 34-year-old is currently pregnant with their first child.

Pippa Middleton's in-laws own the luxury hotel

Pippa is thought to be around four months pregnant, so will likely welcome her baby in late November, meaning it may be too soon for the family to travel on such a long-haul journey. And there will also be another new addition to the family by then, as Pippa's brother-in-law Spencer Matthews is set to welcome his first child with fiancée Vogue Williams in September.

