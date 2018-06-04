Inside Sam Faiers' £1,000 per night exotic family holiday The Mummy Diaries star has been enjoying a luxurious break

Sam Faiers and her partner Paul Knightley have treated their two young children to a luxurious holiday to Turks and Caicos, and it looks incredible! The family are staying at the Beaches Turks & Caicos Resort Villages and Spa, an all-inclusive resort that is home to one of the world's most beautiful beaches and the largest water theme park in the Caribbean, spanning 45,000 square feet.

"We have made soo many memories this holiday," Sam captioned a sweet family photo on Sunday. "Best thing of all Paul is almost swimming by himself #proudmumma. Our hotel has been fantastic for the kids, soo much for them to do here."

Sam Faiers is on holiday in Turks and Caicos

And she isn't exaggerating; the hotel seems to offer something for visitors of all ages, with five different villages inspired by various countries and regions, such as Italy, France and Key West. There are six swimming pools including a dedicated toddler pool where Sam's son Paul will have been learning to swim. There is also a kids' camp on site, as well as numerous activities for children of all ages.

There are 21 restaurants and 15 bars for the family to choose from, all located at the pristine Grace Bay, a 12 mile stretch of beach which was voted the world's best beach by TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice Awards in 2018.

The Mummy Diaries has been sharing photos from the idyllic break on Instagram

However, a stay at the hotel doesn't come cheap; a one-week holiday for two adults and two young children would cost around £6,800 for an all-inclusive luxury room in June, rising to around £9,371 for a one bedroom concierge suite.

Turks and Caicos has become a hugely popular holiday destination for celebrities, with Kylie Jenner and her sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian among the recent visitors to the idyllic Caribbean islands. The destination is hugely popular for its white sandy beaches, incredible weather and turquoise waters, which are great for water sports and snorkelling. It is accessible from the UK with a 12 hour flight - typically travelling to Miami before boarding a connecting flight to Providenciales.