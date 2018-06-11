Loose Women panel including Andrea McLean and Stacey Solomon head to Ibiza – and here's what they got up to The daytime TV presenters have gone away together in the search of some sun!

Wondering where all your favourite Loose Women panellists were on Monday's show? Well, we can tell you that they have been enjoying a girls' holiday in Ibiza – and it looks like they are having a wonderful time! Panellists including Andrea McLean, Nadia Sawalha, Kaye Adams, Stacey Solomon, Saira Khan and Linda Robson have been soaking up the sun on the island while taking time to look after themselves at a luxury fitness retreat. The women have been at a villa on the island as part of Elite Retreats, which includes a four-day programme of exercise, relaxing and healthy eating – something that hasn’t proven so popular with some of the panel!

The Loose Women panel are in Ibiza!

A short video posted on Nadia and Kaye's joint Instagram account showed Nadia and Stacey getting caught out for sneaking in some crisps because they were hungry after having a calorie-controlled diet cooked by the on-site chefs at the villa they are staying in. Typical meals that are offered include power smoothies with almond milk, coconut oil, bee pollen and fruit for breakfast, while lunch and dinner comprise of protein-fuelled salads.

Stacey Solomon got into the spirit of the holiday

As well as staying at the retreat, the women have been enjoying trips to the beach, and even some spontaneous shopping. Stacey decided to buy a unicorn inflatable for the resort's swimming pool, and was filmed trying to get it into the car.

The panel also enjoyed a trip to the beach

On the resort's website, it reveals that it costs £1,650 per person for a twin room to stay at the villa, while sharing a large double room costs £1,400. Those wishing to have a double room for themselves can pay £2,200. The company also state that they can offer personalised stays to suit the needs of the guests, meaning that the women will have had the choice in choosing just what they want to make the most out of their holiday.

