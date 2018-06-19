Loading the player...

Davina McCall shares photos of daughter Holly's luxury post GCSE holiday treat The mother and daughter are enjoying some rest and relaxation in the south of France

Davina McCall has treated her daughter Holly to a relaxing holiday to celebrate her completing her GCSEs. The £100k Drop host shared photos as they holidayed in her "happy place" on Monday - St Tropez in the south of France.

Sharing a glimpse at their trip on Instagram Stories, Davina told fans she was "back in my happy place" as they made their way to the beach together. The 50-year-old later showed off her toned physique in a selfie taken as she sunbathed in a floral off-the-shoulder bikini, adding the caption: "Post GCSE r and r with Holly."

Davina McCall has taken her daughter on holiday to St Tropez

As well as offering Holly the opportunity to relax after the stress of her exams, the trip will no doubt be good for Davina too, who is mourning the death of her grandmother. Davina revealed the sad news in a social media post a week ago, writing: "Our lovely Pippy died peacefully in her sleep on Monday at 98 years old," the TV star wrote. "She was the matriarch of our family. The glue that kept us all together. She was like a mother to me... and a rock for so many people in their times of need."

Along with sunbathing, Davina and her daughter appear to have been spending time exploring the French Riviera, visiting the shops and watching the sunset at the port of St Tropez, judging by the photos posted on Instagram.

The TV presenter shared a photo of the sunset as they explored St Tropez

They could also pay a visit to the ancient citadel which sits atop the old village, or fitness fanatic Davina may also want to follow le Sentier du Littoral, a seven-mile track that meanders along the coast and through rugged headlands, offering scenic views.

Davina and her daughters are far from the only high profile visitors to St Tropez this summer; Tess Daly and Vernon Kay recently spent the school half-term in the area with their two young daughters, while a group of Hollywood A-listers including Emma Stone, Justin Theroux and Sienna Miller also holidayed together in nearby Nice.