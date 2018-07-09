Strictly's Gorka Marquez whisks Gemma Atkinson on a surprise trip to Ibiza The Strictly stars confirmed their romance earlier this year

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez are making the most of their summer together. The Strictly Come Dancing stars, who confirmed their romance earlier this year, have jetted to Ibiza for a romantic getaway, with the couple taking to their Instagram pages to document their time together. Alongside a selfie of the pair, Gorka gushed in the caption: "With you anywhere and anytime is a perfect place... Thanks for the awesome weekend @glouiseatkinson."

The former Emmerdale actress, 33, explained how trip came as a lovely surprise thanks to her handsome boyfriend. "He told me not to make plans this weekend because he had a surprise," she wrote. "We flew to Ibiza and hung out for two days eating amazing food, hiking, bike riding & swimming. Basically everything that I love, and that’s why I love him. Thanks @gorka_marquez for a bloody brilliant weekend." The loved-up due have been together since working together on the Strictly Come Dancing 2017 tour, and have been flooding their Instagram pages with adorable posts.

The lovebirds have been enjoying hikes and bike rides

The holiday comes just as Gemma opened up about her late father, David, and what he would think of her relationship with the Strictly professional. "I think he'd love him," the radio presenter told the latest issue of Happiful Magazine. "He'd say he's a gentleman. Everyone who's met Gorka says that." The star's father died from a heart attack when she was just 17. His sudden departure had a profound effect on her attitude to self-care. "It hit me that life's too short," explained Gemma. "Dad was 52 and very healthy. He never smoked and only drank every few weeks - there was nothing wrong with him." She added: "Since then, I've wanted to take care of myself as best I can, and that's why I always drill that health is more important than what you look like."

