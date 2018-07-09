Catherine Zeta-Jones sends sweet message to son Dylan as he travels around Europe The Chicago actress shares son Dylan and daughter Carys with husband Michael Douglas

Catherine Zeta-Jones is a doting mum to two children, and they are growing up so fast! Following son Dylan's graduation in June, the teenager has been enjoying a trip of a lifetime around Europe with his friends, but he is certainly missed back home. Catherine couldn’t resist sharing a sweet message on her son's latest Instagram post, which showed him having a great time in Italy. "Love you," she wrote in the comments. On Instagram Stories on Monday, Dylan revealed that he has since flown to Paris, and shared photographs of the city's iconic landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower.

Catherine Zeta-Jones sent a sweet message on social media to Dylan during his travels

READ: Prince Louis' personality is revealed by Duchess Kate

Dylan and the rest of his family are no strangers to travelling. Along with his parents and younger sister Carys, 14, the family enjoyed a trip to the Dominican Republic back in March. Catherine shared a video from their holiday showing herself and Dylan ballroom dancing on the beach. As ever, Catherine looked stylish in a white crochet kaftan styled over a black mini dress, while Dylan looked cool in a pair of Union Jack swimming trunks and a backwards cap. Taking to social media to caption the post, Catherine wrote: "Shall we dance? Seize the moment. #Funwithson." During the trip, more photos surfaced, including a sweet picture of Catherine and Michael kissing passionately in the ocean, and another of Dylan and Carys hugging as they took a swim.

Dylan celebrated his graduation with his famous family in June

Catherine and Michael's son has been ticking off several milestones in his life this year. As well as graduating from college, he attended his prom back in May. His famous mum uploaded a photo of the teenager on social media, as well as a great shot of herself, Michael and Dylan beaming at the camera – with Dylan looking smart in a tux and bow tie. Captioning the picture, Catherine wrote: "Prom Proud! Graduation around the corner! So proud of you Dylan, college bound! Love you so."

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones shares never-before-seen photo of herself as a bridesmaid

It is not known yet what Dylan is planning to do after his travels, although Catherine has previously hinted that both her children are likely to follow in their parents' footsteps in the performing arts. During an interview with Jimmy Kimmel in 2017, she revealed: "I know it's going to be hard for them because they've got their grandfather Kirk, they've got me, they have Michael, but they so inherently love it."