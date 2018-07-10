Jessica Alba and daughter Haven have a royally good day out in London Afternoon tea, Changing of the Guard and a musical!

Jessica Alba treated her youngster Haven to a royally good day out in London earlier this week. The pair enjoyed a mother-daughter bonding session in the capital, taking part in the most quintessentially British activities. Jessica and Haven started the day off with a visit to Buckingham Palace and while they didn't get to meet the Queen, the pair did watch the famous Changing of the Guard.

Jessica posted a video on Instagram which showed her giving Haven a piggyback. "Only for my child will I do this," the actress told her fans as they positioned themselves at the front of the crowds, pressed up to the railings to see the action.

Jessica and Haven's fun day out:

The mother-of-three, who also shares a ten-year-old daughter Honor and a six-month-old baby Hayes with her husband Cash Warren, then headed to Fortnum & Mason. Jessica sipped on champagne, aka "mum juice", while her six-year-old drank a non-alcoholic sparkling beverage. The actress posted some adorable snaps of Havie, as she calls her, indulging in sandwiches and cakes, before playing a round of UNO.

Jessica took her daughter to afternoon tea

The day ended with a performance of School of Rock, with Jessica and Haven going backstage after the musical to meet the cast. Sharing a carousel of photos and videos, the Honest Company founder wrote on Instagram: "We saw the changing of the guards - immersed ourselves in @stellamccartney old Bond Flagship - had afternoon tea #fortnumandmason (Havie drank Sparkling juice in a champagne glass) - watched @schoolofrockuk then ate a late din @dishoom w @bobbyhundreds @benhundreds - one of the best days eva w my baby Havie Pie."

Jessica and Haven also caught a show

Jessica, 37, has been in London for filming commitments. Over the weekend, she shared more photos with her second daughter, revealing that they strolled around Hyde Park and also tucked into a Frida Kahlo-inspired afternoon tea. The pair also met up with Jessica's friend Olivia Munn, who brought along her two adorable dogs Chance and Franklin for the walk. Olivia posted a video of the trio, writing: "London fun times with a few of my favourite souls @jessicaalba + Havie."