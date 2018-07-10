See where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are visiting on their trip to Dublin The royal couple will visit many of Dublin's top sites

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are carrying out their first joint engagement to the Republic of Ireland, with a two-day visit to Dublin. Although the royal couple's itinerary doesn't allow them the opportunity to visit famous attractions like Temple Bar and the Guinness Storehouse, they will still be introduced to Irish life at some other key sights that attract millions of tourists from around the world each year. These are just a few places they will visit…

Croke Park:

Prince Harry is sure to particularly enjoy their visit to Croke Park, the home of the Gaelic Athletic Association. The royals will see a number of traditional Gaelic sports being played, such as hurling, camogie and rounders, as well as meeting the players.

Tourists can follow in Harry and Meghan's footsteps by visiting the GAA museum and taking a stadium tour. Alternatively, book tickets to see one of the Gaelic football fixtures or upcoming concerts. Michael Bublé, Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen and Beyoncé are among the performers who have taken to the stage there in recent years.

Book of Kells:

The Book of Kells is one of Ireland's greatest cultural treasures, and is on display at Trinity College in the heart of Dublin. Located within the magnificent Old Library building, the 9th century book is the world's most famous medieval manuscript and is a decorated copy of the four Gospels of the life of Jesus Christ.

The exhibition is open to tourists seven days a week, with admission costing between €11-14 (around £9.70-£12.35) for adults, and available to book here.

Trinity College:

As well as visiting The Book of Kells, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will also be taking a walkabout around Trinity College – a must for any visitor to Dublin. Campus tours are available for tourists, encompassing the four major squares of the historic college and sharing more about its impressive 400-year history.

Famine Memorial:

The Duke and Duchess will have a moment for reflection at the Famine Memorial, located in Custom House Quay in the Dublin Docklands. The statues have been in the city since 1997, and commemorate the Great Famine of the 19th century when approximately one million people died and a million more emigrated.

EPIC Museum:

Tourists hoping to learn more about Dublin's history should also visit EPIC, the Irish Emigration Museum, which tells the story of the ten million Irish people who have emigrated across the world. The Duke and Duchess will take a tour of the museum, which has 20 interactive galleries and exhibits to educate and inform on Ireland's history. The museum also houses the Irish Family History Centre, with a team of genealogy experts on hand to help visitors explore or uncover their Irish roots. Perhaps Meghan will also learn more about her own Irish ancestry; her great-great-great-grandmother Mary Smith emigrated to London from Ireland sometime in the mid-1800s. Admission to the museum costs €14 for adults and €7 for children, while under-fives go free.