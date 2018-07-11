You'll never believe this epic time-travelling New Year's Eve trip Warm up those lungs for a double dose of Auld Lang Syne

Is your New Year’s Eve usually nothing more than a glass or two of lukewarm Prosecco, Jools Holland on the TV and bed by 12.03 am? Then prep yourself for a NYE holiday that would make even the Kardashians jealous – in fact, it’s so brilliant you would get to ring in 2019, twice. Racing Time is a new luxury travel package where you get to unleash your inner time traveller and see in the New Year in both Sydney, Australia and Maui in Hawaii, plus stops in Las Vegas and Hong Kong. So how does this once-in-a-lifetime New Year’s Eve experience actually work? Limited to just 30 people, guests will travel the globe on board an A340 private jet with the most luxurious five-star hotels awaiting them, access to private tours, invite-only parties, exclusive dinners and plenty of Dom Perignon.

The bright lights of Las Vegas

The adventure begins in style in Hong Kong; a five-star hotel, a welcome party and champagne to toast the start of the trip. The lucky guests will then hop onto the private jet to ring in their first New Year, living it up on a private yacht in Sydney harbour with front row seats for the city's world famous fireworks. While down under, there’s even time to hit the shops with a personal shopper, pop to the country’s most famous wine region and relax with a massage.

The world-famous New Year's Eve fireworks on Sydney harbour

Next up, it's back on the jet to one of Hawaii’s most beautiful destinations, Maui, for a NYE beach party of epic proportions – think Michelin starred cuisine and flowing champagne under the stars on a private beach. While there, guests will also get the opportunity to see some of the local wildlife, with a whale-watching tour and undersea adventure. The party doesn’t stop there though; it’s back on board the A340 for a quick jaunt to Las Vegas, for a Casino Royale-themed private gambling experience, with VIP tickets and a behind-the-scenes tour of a top Vegas show.

Hong Kong, where the trip starts and finishes

Over the next three nights, it’s a jam-packed schedule including a private helicopter tour of the Grand Canyon’s South Rim, a swish supercar racing event along with dinner at a three-Michelin star restaurant where the chef is on hand for a chat too. After 12 days, countless coupe de champagne and sequins aplenty, the trip culminates in Hong Kong where it all began.