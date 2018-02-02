Denise Van Outen shares her photo album from her family ski holiday

Denise Van Outen has opened up about her recent family skiing holiday, admitting she has had the "holiday blues" since returning home. The TV presenter took her partner Eddie Boxshall and daughter Betsy to the family-friendly Mark Warner Chalet Hotel Aiguille Percée in Tignes, France, shortly before Christmas, and said they had "the most fabulous trip".

Denise Van Outen enjoyed a family ski holiday with HELLO!

The 43-year-old joined HELLO! to reflect on her holiday, and shared some of her favourite family photos from the trip. Among them was an image of Denise standing on the balcony of her room with the picturesque ski slopes in the background, which she said were "so pretty".

READ: Denise Van Outen's tips for the best family ski holiday

"To be able to have that balcony and to look out, soak up the atmosphere and look at Tignes. It was so pretty, especially at night time when everything is lit up and you see the lights twinkling on the snow, it's lovely," Denise said.

Denise with her seven-year-old daughter Betsy and partner Eddie Boxshall

The holiday marked the first time Denise's daughter Betsy had been skiing, but as the holiday photos show, the seven-year-old loved it! "I was surprised at how good Betsy was, she had her first lesson and took to it straight away. By the time we had this photograph she was so happy and buzzing because she loved it," Denise said.

READ: Denise Van Outen and Lydia Bright discuss their charity trek in Himalayas

The TV presenter also had nothing but positive things to say about their experiences at the family-friendly resort. "I think the nice thing about Mark Warner hotels is that it doesn't actually feel like you're separated in any way, it's like a family," Denise explained. "As soon as you arrive you're made to feel very welcome, all the staff were very friendly and we noticed with every family they went out of their way to talk to people, be it when they're having their evening meal or breakfast or sat at the bar." So is she planning to return? "Definitely. I think once you have a successful trip like this, you need to go back!" she said.

Plan your perfect skiing trip with Mark Warner, who offer family-friendly holidays at world-class European ski destinations.