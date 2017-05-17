Pippa Middleton's wedding day: rain and thunder forecast – but why it could be a good sign Kate's younger sister will marry fiancé James Matthews in Berkshire on Saturday

It's forecast to rain heavily on Pippa Middleton's wedding day in Berkshire. Scattered thunderstorms are predicted to pour down in both Englefield, where the church is, and Bucklebury, where the reception will take place – words no bride wants to hear on her big day. Guests can expect highs of 17 degrees on the day, while those partying into the night will feel the chill with temperatures of eight degrees.

Pippa and James' wedding: LIVE updates

Loading the player...

But thankfully for Pippa, the former party planner has thought through all scenarios. The bride and her groom James Matthews, and their family and friends, will be safely sheltered from the wind and rain in a large glass marquee that has been installed in the back garden of the Middletons' family home, the wedding venue.

Michael Middleton walking Pippa up the aisle will be his third time

Kim Sears battled with the rain as she arrived at the church

While it may sound like every bride's nightmare, rain on your big day isn't the worst. Andy Murray and Kim Sears were hit with unpredictable April showers when they married in Dunblane, Scotland in 2015, as were King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain, who said 'I do' on a rainy day in Madrid. Kim was seen running into the church while an assistant battled with an umbrella in attempt to keep the bride dry.

Raindrops make photos more atmospheric, as seen on Queen Letizia's big day

But raindrops only make a day more atmospheric, and add an extra touch of romance to the big day. In some cultures, rain on your wedding day is considered good luck. In Hindu tradition, it is believed to foretell a strong and successful marriage. The logic behind the belief is that a wet knot is harder to untie; couples 'tie the knot' when they marry.

Rain is also believed to symbolise fertility and a couple having children; it waters the ground and allows for the growth of plants and vegetation. Pouring rain also signifies cleansing – washing away any tough times and sadness in a person's past, and in effect, giving them a new fresh chapter. It also symbolises tears, or rather the last tears that the bride will shed for the rest of her life.